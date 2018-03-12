Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu Looks Like a Fairytale French Chateau

Found in the picturesque Charlevoix region in Canada, Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu looks more like an authentic French chateau than a high-end Canadian hotel. In this picture perfect setting, covering several acres high on the cliffs, you will feel like you’re part of a fairy tale, where horse-drawn carriages and princesses could easily gather around for a ball.

Yes, Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu seems almost too good to be true, but this luxurious hotel is the real deal. It’s the only grand hotel in Charlevoix County, offering 405 spectacular guest rooms and suites, complete with historically-accurate furniture and oil paintings and magical views of the St. Lawrence River and its breathtaking surroundings.

The Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu hotel also benefits from several conference and meetings facilities, and a Grand Ball Room that will easily accommodate as many as 1000 people. Long talks and debates will certainly get people hungry, and the wonderful 60-seat Le Charlevoix Restaurant is always there to satisfy all tastes and desires.

The impressive menu, complemented by incredible views of the St. Lawrence, will surely make for a memorable dining experience. There’s obviously more to this place than our brief description, which is why it is almost mandatory to make a reservation and experience it first hand. Trust me, you won’t regret this decision.