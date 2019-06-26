fbpx
Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The new Baglietto 43m Explorer is a Fresh Take on Explorer Yachts

Baglietto 43m Explorer Yacht 7

Designed by the creative Italian studio Santa Maria Magnolfi, the superb 43 m Baglietto Explorer is a true Explorer Yacht, capable of taking on any sea in any conditions, while ensuring the safety and comfort of its crew and guests. The yacht was unveiled last September and comes with a helicopter landing pad and a 28′ sport fisherman boat and even a 6 m rescue tender.

The 58 square feet upper deck completely belongs to the owner, with a master cabin and a spacious dining area, enough to accommodate 12 persons. The sport fisherman boat and rescue tender also find their place on the upper deck, but the area can also be used for fancy parties or dinners. The bow area features a superb panoramic space with comfy sofa and a table.

Baglietto 43m Explorer Yacht 6

The main deck of the yacht comes with a full-beam salon and an aft part with panoramic sights and easy access to the sea. There’s also a winter garden separating the aft area from the salon, which can double as a salon when the weather conditions are bad. On the lower deck, there are four cabins for guests, and in the aft there’s a wine cellar and a cold room for fish storage.

The sundeck comes with a nice sunbed area and polished floors. There’s also a bridge house designed with tubular elements inspired from the military, but sophisticated and stylish enough to find its place on a luxurious yacht, offering a superb panoramic view.

Baglietto 43m Explorer Yacht 4

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Baglietto 43M Fast 1
Baglietto’s 43M Fast is not All About Speed
Sestante 1
The 70m Sestante Project Brings Out The Best Of Two Worlds
Baglietto superyacht 1
Baglietto Introduced a New Stunning Superyacht Project
baglietto-fast-yacht-1
Baglietto’s Fast 46m Yacht Will Make a Great First Impression

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

TAG Heuer Celebrates Monaco’s 50th Anniversary with a new Limited Edition Watch

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.