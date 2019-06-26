The new Baglietto 43m Explorer is a Fresh Take on Explorer Yachts

Designed by the creative Italian studio Santa Maria Magnolfi, the superb 43 m Baglietto Explorer is a true Explorer Yacht, capable of taking on any sea in any conditions, while ensuring the safety and comfort of its crew and guests. The yacht was unveiled last September and comes with a helicopter landing pad and a 28′ sport fisherman boat and even a 6 m rescue tender.

The 58 square feet upper deck completely belongs to the owner, with a master cabin and a spacious dining area, enough to accommodate 12 persons. The sport fisherman boat and rescue tender also find their place on the upper deck, but the area can also be used for fancy parties or dinners. The bow area features a superb panoramic space with comfy sofa and a table.

The main deck of the yacht comes with a full-beam salon and an aft part with panoramic sights and easy access to the sea. There’s also a winter garden separating the aft area from the salon, which can double as a salon when the weather conditions are bad. On the lower deck, there are four cabins for guests, and in the aft there’s a wine cellar and a cold room for fish storage.

The sundeck comes with a nice sunbed area and polished floors. There’s also a bridge house designed with tubular elements inspired from the military, but sophisticated and stylish enough to find its place on a luxurious yacht, offering a superb panoramic view.