Louis Vuitton Launches the B.Blossom Jewelry Collection

Louis Vuitton B.Blossom 1

B.Blossom is the newest fine jewelry collection from the Louis Vuitton. The collection was designed by the brand’s current artistic director of watches and jewelry, Francesca Amfitheatrof, who previously worked for Tiffany & Co and became really well known for her creative jewelry designs.

The new LV jewelry collection brings together precious gold, hard stones and tiny diamonds, with a re-imagined design of the iconic star shaped flower created by Georges-Louis Vuitton back in 1896, now looking like a superb spherical stamp. The collection features several rings, bracelets and cuffs, earrings, pendants and necklaces in pink and yellow gold and adorned with diamonds.

Louis Vuitton B.Blossom 4

There are seven rings which show off a new interpretation of the House’s legendary design, all of them equally beautiful. They are available in malachite, onyx, white agate, pink opal, diamonds or the yellow and pink gold only, so there’s a little bit for everyone there.

The B.Blossom collection aims to inspire and impress anyone, reminding us of the brand’s original designs, while giving a bold new attitude to Louis Vuitton’s signature collection. The collection is already available in LV stores and select retailers.

Louis Vuitton B.Blossom 5

