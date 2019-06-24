Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9: the Brand’s new Flagship Wireless Headphones

Unveiled just a few days ago, the Beoplay H9 are Bang & Olufsen’s newest flagship wireless active noise canceling headphones. These stunning headphones have been built from lasting, light weight materials, with an over-ear style, that hides the latest Beoplay technology.

The frame is made from aluminum covered in stitched cowhide leather. The ear cushion is covered in soft lambskin and comes with adaptive memory foam which gives more comfort to the wearer.

The Beoplay H9 also come with superb acoustics, offering an authentic sound due to the Active Noise Cancellation technology which lets you enjoy your music without outside disturbances.Google Assistant is also part of this package, offering more options in terms of entertainment, connection and various other information.

Bang & Olufsen have also fitted their new headphones with a much-needed larger battery, thus allowing the Beoplay H9 up to 25 hours of playtime, which is a 7 hour improvement over the last model. The right ear cup comes with a chic touch interface for a more intuitive use of the headphones, which can be connected to Android phones, iPhones and Apple Watches through the Bang & Olufsen dedicated apps.

The new Beoplay H9 will be priced at $500 and will come in two superb finishes: Matte Black and Argilla Bright. Which one if your favorite?