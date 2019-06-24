Divergent Blade is the First Ever 3D Printed Hyper Car

Divergent 3D is a Los Angeles-based car maker that’s planning to change the automotive world forever with the first 3D printed hypercar. Dubbed as the Blade, the new vehicle was crafted using aerospace industry technology and techniques, with materials such as aerospace-grade carbon fiber and aluminum alloys. The result is an astonishing 720 bhp hypercar that was completely made with 3D printing.

Through the Blade, this innovative company wanted to showcase the capabilities of the 3D printing process. The hyper car is road legal and features four wheel drive and a 102 lbs (46 kg) chassis completely 3D printed as well. The interior is inspired from the jet industry, so you can expect to feel more in an airplane cockpit than behind the driving wheel of a car.

The LA-based company is backed by one of the richest people in the world, Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing. Back in 2017, Divergent 3D raised $65 million USD to develop the factory and create parts for the automotive industry designed to lower the cost and the negative environmental impact of today’s car industry. The idea of 3D printing a car came first in 2015.

To do that, they 3D printed aluminum joints which are used to connect the carbon fiber tubing from which the chassis is made of. The whole assembly process takes minutes and drastically reduces the pollution and the overall costs of car production.