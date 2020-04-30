The new Asus Zephyrus G14 Might be the Ultimate Gaming Laptop

Officially unveiled at CES 2020, the new Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the thinnest, fastest and most impressive gaming laptops the world has ever seen. This 14-inch high-end beauty is built around a 4th generation Ryzen 4000 processor, with a 120 Hz display, powerful GeForce RTX graphics and a superb LED matrix lid.

The ultra-light gaming powerhouse measures only 32.4 x 22.2 x 1.79 cm (or 12.7 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches) and weights 1.6 kg (3.53 lb). It comes with an AMD R9 4900 HS octa-core processor, matched by an Nvidia GeForce RX 2060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated video RAM. The 14-inch display could be either 120 Hz 1080p or a 60 Hz WQHD (2,560 x 1,440).

ASUS combined real-time ray tracing and artificial intelligence to offer the best visuals and effects with the G14, while a dedicated video encoder allows users to play their favorite games and stream the entire action simultaneously. The Republic of Gamers will surely love this feature.

The slim gamer also comes with a special hinge that angles the keyboard for the best gaming experience and comfort, while the cooling vents get more air. Speaking of cooling, the G14 has a custom setup that automatically adjusts power available to the CPU looking at the GPU temperatures, with all the heat going out through the sides and at the back.

Asus announced the Zephyrus G14 will be available with up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1 TB SSD hard drive. Other features worth mentioning are the Intel Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a modern USB-C with DisplayPort and power delivery, two Type-A USB ports, another standard USB-C and one HDMI 2.0b. The battery is even more impressive, allowing over 10 hours of intense play time.

The laptop also sports a decent sound system, with two 2.5-watt speakers, each of them featuring a tweeter above the keyboard and a small woofer below. There’s also Dolby Atmos spatial audio tech, a power key with an integrated fingerprint scanner and a backlit chiclet keyboard.

In the end, we should also talk about the unique LED matrix lid on the G14. The laptop’s super thin aluminium lid is graced by 1,200 mini LEDs, with 256 levels of brightness that could render custom animated graphics or simply bounce to the audio beat. It’s definitely a visual treat.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 will go on sale pretty soon, with the price starting at $1,449.