Fuel Your Wanderlust with Louis Vuitton’s Dreamy Heures d’Absence

Guess what? Louis Vuitton relaunched its first ever perfume, Heures d’Absence, in the form of a beautiful floral woody musk fragrance, that serves as an invitation to travel again and unwind. A reinvention of the original perfume that was launched back in 1927, the new Heures d’Absence has been designed by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud.

It’s a refreshing mix of jasmine sambac, may rose, mimosa, raspberry and pitosporum, with wonderful base notes like vanilla, sandalwood and musk. The perfume aims to be a vibrant and luminous fragrance, full of optimism, perfect for people who want to go out and explore the sheer beauty of this world once again, when this whole crisis is over.

Heures d’Absence envisions the feeling of freedom through a profusion of fresh flowers, combing the delicate flowers of Grasse, where jasmin and rose de Mai are pretty common, with the green and powdery mimosa from Tanneron and sensual hints of sandalwood and musk that complement and accentuate the powdery accents of the flowers.

Just like the original perfume, Heures d’Absence was named after the charming country home the Vuitton family has purchased in the Seine-et-Marne region of France. The original fragrance was produced in a limited run of just 300 units, each of them engraved with an airplane to reflect the golden age of aviation and the brand’s love of travel.

But this new perfume won’t be produced in limited numbers and the best thing is that the bottle is refillable in LV stores equipped with a perfume fountain. The campaign for the new Louis Vuitton fragrance is fronted by the gorgeous actress Emma Stone, who went on an emotional journey to the island of Capri, taking this perfume atop the famed Casa Malaparte.

