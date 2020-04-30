Porsche Unleashed The Most Powerful 911 Turbo S Ever

Porsche recently introduced the new generation 911 Turbo S, dubbed as the fastest and most powerful 911 Turbo ever made. The newest Turbo S is powered by a brand new 3.8-liter boxer engine, with two VTG turbochargers, that are 14 percent larger now, paired with a new air cooling system, electronically adjustable wastegates, and a tuned Turbo-specific 8-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

The car’s power output has been raised to 650 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, which is 60 hp more and an increase of 37 lb-ft over the previous model. As a result, the new 911 Turbo S is able to sprint from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 km/h) in just 2.6 seconds or 2.7 seconds for the Cabriolet. Top speed is a breathtaking 205 mph (330 km/h), while the car can reach the quarter mile mark in only 10.5 seconds.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S aims to be ultimate sports car for both everyday use and on the racetrack. The difference in performance is even more noticeable when you compare 0 to 124 mph (0-200 km/h) acceleration times, with the new model hitting this mark in just 8.9 seconds, a full second faster than its predecessor.

Design-wise, the new generation of the 911 Turbo is a little bit wider and more aggressive than the old model. The car has optimized aerodynamics, modified track widths and a new wheels and tires combo that makes it even sportier and easier to handle.

For the first time ever, the 911 comes with center-lock wheels in two different diameters: 20-inch wheels up front, wrapped in 255/35 tires, and 21-inch wheels in the back, using 315/30 tires

The front end of the car looks very modern, with wider air intakes, dual front light modules and the stylish LED Matrix-design headlights, with dark surrounds. The front spoiler is pneumatically expandable and together with the large rear wing they deliver up to 15 percent more downforce compared to the old model. Another interesting touch are the integrated air intakes in the rear fenders.

Inside the cockpit, the new 911 Turbo S has a combination of sportiness and luxury. The car is decked in full leather and carbon fiber, with beautiful Light Silver accents, while the 18-way adjustable Sport Seats Plus come with bespoke stitching patterns inspired by the very first 911 Turbo (Type 930).

Other features worth mentioning are the large PCM infotainment unit, a superb GT Sport steering wheel, a new BOSE Surround Sound system, and the cool Sport Chrono package, that’s integrated with a new Porsche Track Precision app.

Pricing for the new Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe will start at $203,500, while the Cabriolet model will cost you $216,300. Both models are already up for order, with deliveries expected to come in late 2020.