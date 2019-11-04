Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

The Lamborghini Urus ST-X Racer is Absolutely Incredible!

lamborghini urus st-x 8

The jaw dropping Urus ST-X Racer from Lamborghini will participate next year in the Super Trofeo 2020 World Finals in Misano Adriatico in Italy. The radical SUV has come under spotlights last year in November when Lamborghini first presented it as a concept, but now they’ve released a few new pictures of it to impress their fans.

The Urus ST-X is a Lamborghini Squadra Corse at the base and comes with the same Verde Mantis color pattern as the Huracan racers. What’s more, the car will feature center-lock wheels, a FIA approved steel roll cage, fire suppression system and an FT3 fuel tank.

lamborghini urus st-x 2

The Urus ST-X Racer will be much lighter than the road car and by much, we mean around 25 percent lighter. Equipped with the same twin-turbo 4.0 liter V8 as its road brother, the Urus gets 641 hp and 850 Nm of torque. As for performance, details haven’t been released yet, but we know for sure that the production model reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) in only 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 189 mph (305 km/h).

Moreover, the word goes that Lamborghini will develop a hardcore version of the street-legal Urus with the technologies used on the ST-X. The road-legal model of the Urus might be using the same weight saving techniques as the racer as well. Rumors go around that they will also increase the V8’s output, but we’re curious if it’ll happen.

lamborghini urus st-x 3

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Lamborghini Sian 1
The Lamborghini Sian is the Most Powerful Lambo Ever Made
lamborghini urus novitec tuning 12
The Lamborghini Urus got a Big Performance Upgrade from Novitec
A43 Officina Armare Lamborghini Boat 8
A43 is Officina Armare’s Lamborghini Inspired Boat
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster 13
The Beauty and the Beast: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.