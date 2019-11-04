How to Get the Most Luxurious Sleep

Sleep is an essential part of resting and rejuvenating the body. Consistent studies show that getting 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night benefits mental, emotional, and physical health.

Part of getting that much-needed restful sleep is creating the right sleep environment for yourself; without it, you will not be get the health benefits that come with sleep. One of the most critical elements in a sleep environment is your mattress. The quality of the mattress you choose has a great deal to do with how well you sleep, which can, in turn, affect every other area of your life. Just what goes into picking the perfect mattress for the perfect night’s sleep?

What makes a good mattress?

When shopping for your next mattress, consider the way you sleep and your sleep needs. Here are some important things to keep in mind:

1. How it supports the head, neck and back and cushions joints during sleep.

2. Comfort when lying on it awake

3. Durability for everyday use that will last for years

4. Qualitied that warrant the expense.

5. Positive reviews that have been shared by others

Luxury is worth it

With a purchase this important, you’ll want to look at the quality, luxury mattresses on the market today and understand the differences between memory foam, latex, springs, and other factors that up the quality of a mattress. The holidays are coming, and with them comes the possibility of great sales on luxury mattresses; consider Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and post-Christmas deals on a plush, luxury mattress.

We’ve got some great suggestions for you

Logan Block with Sleepopolis has personally tried and tested hundreds of mattresses to recommend the top luxury lines available. Block gave his recommendations for the best products on the market so when you’re ready for the most restful sleep of your life, start with this round up of fabulous luxury options.

1. SpineAlign Luxury Hybrid Mattress

If you struggle with back pain and spinal alignment, this is the mattress for you! Dr. Jason Loth, a chiropractor, created this mattress for spinal health and alignment, as a sports chiropractor he created this mattress to promote restful sleep that helps to realign the spine and eliminate aches and pains associated with subluxations.

According to Block, “The SpineAlign Luxury Hybrid is a true hybrid of foam and springs that gives a good balance between mobility and comfort, two features that are often difficult to combine.”

2. Aireloom Karpen Luxury Mattresses

We know there is a lot to consider when buying a luxury bed, but the Aireloom is worth the splurge, it is the perfect blend of innovative technology and superior comfort and style. Containing a balanced blend of rayon, silk, and cotton, the mattress cushions the sleeper while supporting with pocket coils that are strategically placed to address pressure points on the body.

Depending on the model, the Aireloom mattress has different thicknesses of latex and foam that provide ultimate comfort and firmness. This line used to only be available to celebrities and royalty, but increasing demand for this amazing mattress has opened its design to the masses. “If you know your next bed purchase is truly going to be a luxurious investment, the materials, craftsmanship, and feel of the Karpen Luxury mattresses all place this bed in the ‘total luxury’ category,” explained Block.

3. King Koil World Luxury Collection

King Koil’s luxury collection has been in business since 2014 with three models catering to various sleep needs. 858 individually wrapped and encased coils help to isolate movement and relieve pressure on the body. “the individually wrapped coils, and the latex lumbar support all help to promote better posture so you can hopefully sleep in healthy alignment and reduce the risk of aches and pains,” said Block.

Then a comfort layer with Tencel fibers, cools skin and brings a comforting touch and feel to the mattress. With a price point in the $1,000-$2,000 range, this luxury mattress is an industry leader for comfort, style, performance, and affordability.

4. King Koil Luxury Intimate Collection

You may be wondering how King Koil improve upon a product that’s practically perfect already. It does that with the intimate collection. This high-end, hybrid mattress forms to your unique body, supporting all your pressure points and joints in supreme comfort.

A series of mini coils helps to isolate movement and provide optimal rest for you and your partner, children, and even your pets. Block recommends this mattress to side sleepers that prefer a soft or medium feel, and sleep with a partner.

5. Nest Alexander Hybrid Luxury Contour Mattress

This company’s unique philosophy toward mattresses is that there is no single standard of comfort that will fit everyone; as a result of their passion for creating the perfect fit for each customer, they have designed a number of mattresses that allow customers to select their own unique style for a sleep match made in heaven.

The Alexander is comprised of cooling materials that ensure the sleeper does not wake due to excessive heat. 1.5 inches of copper-infused gel memory foam is actually sewn into the cover, giving it extra cushion and comfort on which to drift off to dreamland. Alternating layers of memory foam and enclosed coils create the ultimate in comfort, luxury, and premium sleeping space.

Take Luxury Up a Notch with Sleep Masks

Once you have the mattresses, comforter and pillows, you can go for an even more glamorous night sleep with an eye mask. Here are some luxury eye masks that will block out light and let you sleep easy.

1. The Nest Bedding sleep mask has a soft velour finish on one side with silky smooth material nesting close to your face. A simple elastic strap is all that is needed to provide a secure fit all night or a daytime nap time, and the wearer experiences almost total darkness that helps to reset circadian rhythms and promote healthy, restful sleep.

2. The Dream Essentials Escape Luxury Travel Sleep Mask has a unique, tailored design that helps it fit across the nose and eyes in a way that does not distract or feel uncomfortable. An adjustable slider on the back of the mask ensures that it will accommodate all head sizes and hair types, and users note that this is one of the softest sleep masks that money can buy.

Create your haven

Your sleep environment should be one that you eagerly anticipate spending time in, and one of the most important parts of your sleep environment should be your mattress. With eight hours a day spent lying in bed, a luxury mattress, and the improved sleep quality that comes with it, is well worth the investment. All of the above mattresses were tested and reviewed by Sleepopolis and come with a seal of approve to promote better sleep, health, and vitality.