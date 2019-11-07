Benetti Releases New Details on their B.Yond 37m Project

With their new project already in development, the B.Yond 37m, the brilliant people from Benetti Yachts have taken time to release some new and interesting details about this vessel. The stunning yacht before youo will be the first model in the Benetti Expedition range, and will offer low fuel consumption and a reduced environmental impact. For the development of this project, the Italian shipyard has teamed up with the Siemens Marine Global Competence Centre.

Their SISHIP EcoProp system is the key factor in lowering the fuel consumption and reducing the impact on the environment. B.Yond also comes with enough utilities and amenities onboard for guests and each of its five decks will serve a separate function. The main and lower deck will host the living quarters for the owner, the crew and the guests as well.

There will be a full-beam owner’s suite in the bow and four guest staterooms. The owner’s suite and two stern staterooms will benefit from a private terrace. The crew will have their own four cabins, with the captain of course getting his own suite.

On the upper deck, the space includes a living area complete with a main salon and a dining area inside and an outdoor al-fresco dining area and lounge. B.Yond 37m comes with other nice surprises in the form of a wheel deck which features a sliding glass screen lounge, hydromassage tub, plus a sundeck with al-fresco dining table and a sunbathing area.

The new yacht can also house some water toys like two jet skis and a 6.5 and 4.2 meter tenders. You’ll also find a beach club, sauna and a fully equipped gym. The B.Yond can navigate with a maximum speed of 14 knots and an impressive range of 5,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 10 knots.