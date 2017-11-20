The Knickerbocker Hotel is Another Reason to visit New York City

Proudly sitting in the heart of The Big Apple, right on Times Square, The Knickerbocker is the first premier lifestyle hotel in Midtown Manhattan, nestled in a charming building with a beautiful beaux arts facade, that dates back in 1906.

With 330 sophisticated guest rooms and suites on offer, complemented by a sleek and contemporary design, with high ceilings, carefully selected fabrics, oak wood finishes and strategic lighting placement, this is the best place to relax after a busy day in New York or simply enjoy the views out the window.

Amenities at the Knickerbocker hotel include an elegant restaurant, a chic rooftop bar, as well as a cigar lounge and a posh cafe. In terms of dining, the renowned chef Charlie Palmer and his unique twist to American cuisine will make sure you’ll have an unforgettable experience here, and since the restaurant is located pretty close to the famed Broadway theater, it might just be the ideal spot for pre-show dining.

The perfect day in the city that never sleeps could end with a fancy cocktail at the hotel’s St. Cloud Rooftop, while enjoying the blissful New York skyline or at the exclusive Waterford Crystal Lounge together with your close friends of family, a private spot surrounded by walls of lush greenery.