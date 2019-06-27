The Gladiator 919 RD is Canados’ Latest Wild Creation

The famed Italian yacht builder Canados recently unveiled its latest creation, the Gladiator 919 RD, a stunning 91-feet sea beast powered by triple 2,000 hp MAN diesel engines that’s able to speed up to an impressive 52 knots.

With its target being the thriving day boat market with rich owners who want to hit one sunny port after another without wasting their night out at sea, Canados has really hit the sweet spot with its new muscular vessel, a bella machina in the real sense.

With three MAN V12 engines, a total output of 6,000 horsepower and a super fast cruising speed of 44 knots, the Canados Gladiator 919 RD is exactly what you’d want for a full day of cruising the open seas. Plus 2,000 gallons of fuel on board.

The boat features zero-speed gyro stabilization as standard to prevent rolling at anchor. The bow section boasts large lounging areas, with protected sun pads and spacious seating area. The wide side decks are protected as well and the aft deck features even more sunbathing options, with a rear pad suspended above the stern platform, a vast 96 square feet space of tush-cushioning.

The cockpit comes with a nice curvy hardtop and boasts almost 700 square feet of space, with face to face sofas, central dining table, side chaise lounges and a nice outdoor galley for relaxing lunches. The Gladiator 919 comes with three of four cabins, plus a master suite at the yacht’s beam, offering enough space for the crew to spend the night onboard.

The vessel will be built next summer, with availability starting at the Monaco and Genoa boat shows in September 2020, where the price will probably be revealed as well.