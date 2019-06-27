Elegance at its Finest: the new Breguet Classique Tourbillon Extra-Plat Squelette

Breguet has recently launched its newest and most impressive tourbillon to date, the elegant Classique Tourbillon Extra Plat Squelette. After first being introduced in 2017, the new tourbillon is a transformed version. Only 7.45 mm high, the new Breguet Classique Tourbillon Extra-Plat Squelette 5395 is a lot lighter than before, with around 50% of the mass of the movement removed according to Breguet.

Among the features of the new watch, there are 18k gold bridges and base plate, the famed signature guilloche of Breguet’s on the face and base plate engraved with Clous de Paris. The brand name and serial number appear on the front as well, with the logo on the rotor, all engraved by hand.

For the hour indication, there is a blued gold hobnail on the chapter ring and Roman hour markers fit on the clear sapphire of the same chapter ring. The movement is highly visible through a domed glass box sapphire crystal rather than the flat version Breguet has used us with. And speaking of the movement, it’s a cal. 581 automatic, 3 mm high, featuring a peripheral rotor which helps minimize the thickness.

The tourbillon carriage is made from lightweight titanium, with silicon flat hairspring and escape wheel, making for a good 80 hours of power reserve. The frequency of the movement is 4 Hz (28,800 beats per hour), faster than a normal tourbillon. The watch comes in a 41 mm case, available both in 18k pink gold or platinum, contrasting the movement color.

The price rises to around $225,000 for the 18k rose gold version and a cool $240,000 for the platinum model.