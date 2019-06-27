Black Tree Luxury Camping Resort Welcomes its First Guests

Opened just a few days ago, Black Tree is an incredible glamping retreat from Colorado that’s ready to welcome its first guests from all over the world who want to reconnect with what’s important and enjoy nature in a luxurious, laid back setting. The resort offers guests the possibility to enjoy a camping adventure like no other, without abandoning the comfort of an upscale retreat.

Think of it as the ultimate luxury camping getaway, with modern amenities deep in the heart of nature. The Black Tree Luxury Camping Resort has tents that boast solar power, with luxury bedding, private bathrooms, artisan crafted furnishings and many other goodies included as well. There are even golf carts to get around the camp and that’s just a small part of this retreat’s unique charm.

The furniture in the tents is hand crafted, and each tent comes with two queen size beds, comfy linens and the famous Pendleton blankets, complemented by a small dining table and a superb wood burning stove. The bathroom is separate from the tent and features a covered deck and cushioned seating.

There’s also a private outdoor picnic table, a fire pit and Adirondack chairs, adding to the overall appeal of this place. But that’s not all, as Black Tree wants itself as an all inclusive resort, so it offers fresh and delicious meals, with non-alcoholic drinks delivered to the tent and plenty of activities curated by an experienced concierge.