The 7 best luxury pool villas in Sicily to add to your travel wish list

From the beautiful late-Baroque towns of the Val di Noto to the impressive archaeological site of Selinunte, sun-kissed Sicily is a dream for travelers of every kind and has become a hotspot for luxury travel.

Idyllic beaches, crystal-clear sapphire sea, natural and cultural splendors, Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury retreats… The Mediterranean’s largest island has it all.

Ever fancied renting your very own luxury Sicily villa with pool? Well, now you can. We have done the legwork for you and have rounded up some of the best private-pool villas in Sicily, all available to rent right now. Prepare for some stunning images of these paradise-like locations.

Villa del Sole, Scopello

Scopello is a picturesque village on the north-western coast of Sicily, between the historic seaside town of Castellammare del Golfo and the beautiful Lo Zingaro Nature Reserve, home to a vast collection of white sand beaches and secret coves framed by steep cliffs.

Rising discreetly in its privileged seafront position, Villa del Sole is a spacious five-bedroom family summer house which can house up to nine guests. It is the perfect luxury retreat for making family vacation memories that last a lifetime. Thanks also to its close proximity to excellent fish restaurants, coastal walking paths strewn with wildflowers and some of the most beautiful beaches in Sicily, Villa del Sole is in many respects an ideal summer holiday house.

Villa Leoni, Partanna

Among our top picks in western Sicily is Villa Leoni, a fabulous nine-bedroom countryside retreat in true Sicilian style. Perfect for big group gatherings, this opulent mansion to rent in Partanna, in the province of Trapani, is the ideal place to enjoy an unforgettable holiday with your friends and family.

Recently renovated Villa Leoni features frescoed ceilings, nine beautifully furnished bedrooms, a full-size billiard table, a private outdoor pool with a lounge-dotted sundeck and dreamy al fresco areas that typify what the Sicilian dolce vita is all about.

A short drive south-west is the archaeological site of Selinunte, one of the most important ancient Greek sites in the Mediterranean.

Villa Perla, Castellammare del Golfo

Only an hour’s drive from Palermo is the historic fishing town of Castellammare del Golfo, described as being an area of Bermuda-blue waters that match any you’d find in the Caribbean.

An oasis of laid-back luxury living, Villa Perla is a luminous, elegant and generously proportioned self-catering vacation home in Castellammare del Golfo, perfect for a family holiday with young children. Here there is plenty to keep youngsters happy. Villa Perla offers guests modern comforts, state-of-the-art amenities, a swimming pool with wooden deck, super-fast Wi-Fi, an open fireplace and a barbecue pit for BBQ parties.

Siracusa Retreat, Syracuse

On the Ionian coast of Sicily, Syracuse (Siracusa in Italian) encapsulates the island’s timeless beauty. Inhabited since ancient times, this lovely coastal city offers a seductive mix of ancient cultures and architecture, much of it on display on the historic walled island of Ortigia. The birthplace of Archimedes, Syracuse is now listed among UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.

So why not rent a luxury pool villa in the surrounding area? Siracusa Retreat is a recently refurbished country house with private pool, five spacious bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen and outdoor decking with seating for a large group. More than renting a holiday house, it’s like commandeering a boutique hotel for personal use.

Essence, Menfi-Porto Palo

A contemporary-design luxury property with private pool, bewitching views and on-point interior decor, Essence is an absolutely top-level luxury villa in the heart of Menfishire, the perfect place for your summer vacation. With so much to see and do in the area around Menfi and the fishing village of Porto Palo, from vineyard-hopping to wine-and-oil tasting, a week or two spent at Villa Essence will never feel enough.

Softly rolling hills carpeted with verdant vineyards hug the shimmering coastline below Menfi, keeping this luxury three-bedroom villa shrouded in privacy and charm. The good-sized pool surrounded by fancy sun loungers, lush palm trees and perfectly-manicured gardens is the perfect spot for a refreshing morning dip.

Seven Islands, Marsala

A short drive from Trapani, Marsala is a pleasant, relaxed, coastal town in the westernmost part of Sicily. Most travelers come to take a tour of its highly praised wineries. There are, however, other things of interest, including the nearby saltpans, the Stagnone Nature Reserve, the Egadi Island archipelago and the little island of Mozia.

Sitting on a hillside overlooking the Egadi Islands, scattered like the petals of a flower in the wind, Seven Islands is a chic, spacious five-bedroom ultra-luxe villa that can house up to ten guests. It sports a modern open-air design, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows, a dreamy sea-facing terrace with glorious views of the coastline, an irresistible heatable pool and a cozy, wooden sauna for a true VIP experience.

Il Cedro, Noto

Arguably the most beautiful town in Sicily, Noto contains many pre-eminent examples of Sicilian Baroque and is so gorgeous you might mistake it for a vast work of art, or a Hollywood film set. Located less than 20 miles south-west of Syracuse, this fabulous Baroque town in Southeast Sicily, rebuilt in exuberant fashion after the terrible earthquake of 1693, is an integral part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Val di Noto.

If the idea of enjoying la dolce vita in an actual paradise is one that appeals, then you can’t go wrong with heading to Villa Il Cedro, near the Baroque pearl of Noto. Enveloped in total peace and quiet, this handsome luxury villa offers a charming blend of modern contemporary design, harmonious aesthetics and designer furnishings.

