The Five Star Apurva Kempinski Resort in Bali has Opened its Gates

Proudly sitting right atop the superb cliff of Nusa Dua, the Apurva Kempinski Bali is a brand new five star resort that impresses not only through its unique location, but also thanks to its modern and sophisticated amenities and the myriad of superb guest rooms and suites waiting for their guests. The resort has opened its gates just a few days ago and it’s ready to receive tourists in no less than 475 rooms.

Apurva Kempinski Bali also offers six restaurants, with bars and lounges, an oceanfront spa and fitness center, a massive swimming pool, family club and a wonderful Grand Ballroom that adds to the marvelous impression you’ll get there.

Designed by the acclaimed architect Budiman Hendropurnomo, this high end resort draws inspiration from the centuries old rice terraces in Indonesia and their irrigation system called ‘subak’. Through its architecture, the Apurva Kempinski Bali resort pays tribute to the island’s marvelous natural landscapes and temples.

The interior design was imagined by one of Indonesia’s finest artists and craftsmen, Rudi Dodo from the Trivium Design Group. The wide open lobby welcomes guests from all over the world with a high tiered roof and the rich exotic woods used throughout the resort and local fabrics and furnishings create a sophisticated local atmosphere.

As for accommodation, the wonderful Apurva Kempinski Bali resort offers a wide selection of options. Stunning villas with one, two or three bedrooms, luxury amenities and large private spaces, pools and lounge areas, tropical gardens and outdoor showers will make anyone’s vacation dream come true.

There are also 162 exclusive suites and 256 grand deluxe rooms for those of you who don’t want to spend a fortune to stay there.