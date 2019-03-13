Follow Us

Type to search

Subscribe

Jetpack Aviation Brings the Future Closer with their Speeder Flying Motorcycle

Jetpack Aviation Speeder Flying Motorcycle 1

Flying has been mankind’s most chased dream. From the legend of Icarus to present day, mankind has done every possible thing to ‘grow’ wings. While this dream has been partly achieved through airplanes and wingsuit skydiving, we’re still dreaming of private personal vehicles that could hover above cities worldwide like in sci-fi movies.

But we’re getting there sooner or later, since a company called Jetpack Aviation has started to accept orders for their Speeder flying motorcycle. This incredible winged bike will be powered by four jet turbines capable of 750 foot pounds of thrust and will surely bring back images from the Star Wars universe into everyone’s minds.

Jetpack Aviation Speeder Flying Motorcycle 2

The Jetpack Speeder hover bike will have a 20 minute flight time with breathtaking speeds of up to 150 mph at a max altitude of 15,000 feet. And since all that power might sound dangerous for most people, the company has decided to equip their fly by wire aerial motorcycle with a 360 degree auto guidance system to avoid collisions no matter the flight speed.

The Speeder will be powered by either kerosene or diesel and will cost no less than $380,000.  Is that too much for your very own flying motorcycle? That’s up for you to decide!

Jetpack Aviation Speeder Flying Motorcycle 3

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

luxatic banner

Next Up

Sole Mia is a $4-Billion Community Project with a man made Crystal Lagoon

Widely regarded as one of the world's most influential luxury blogs, Luxatic.com engages the finest connoisseurs with the content that speaks to their passions.


From the newest supercars, amazing yachts, luxury homes and exquisite watches, to high-end hotels and resorts from all over the world and the latest trends in technology and fashion.

Get to Know Us...

Contact

Do you want to be featured on Luxatic.com? For partnerships, advertising or media inquiries, don’t hesitate to contact us.

contact[@]luxatic[.]com

© 2019 Luxatic - Luxury Lifestyle at its Finest. All rights reserved.