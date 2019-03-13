Sole Mia is a $4-Billion Community Project with a man made Crystal Lagoon

New York City’s renowned LeFrak family, one the biggest names in the real estate business in NYC, has recently teamed up with Miami’s family dynasty The Soffers, to launch an incredible residential project in Florida called Sole Mia. This extraordinary project is a planned community spanning on 184 acres that should cost around $4 billion to create.

Part of it, two residential towers called The Shoreline, is already leasing apartments, and future residents have already started moving there. Adjacent to the towers is Laguna Sole, a seven acre swimmable man made crystal lagoon, the most impressive part of Sole Mia, and the first of its kind in South Florida.

What’s really impressive is the size of this massive crystal lagoon, having the surface of 21 Olympic sized pools, with sandy beaches and lovely waterfront locations. Among the entertainment options here, you can try out swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, or floating on luxury loungers. The lagoon is kid friendly as well, offering plenty of play areas for the little ones.

Sole Mia is located in North Miami, right between Florida’s largest urban park, the Oleta River State Park and the famous Biscayne Boulevard. The area gives all Sole Mia residents more than 15 miles of off road cycling trails and plenty of options for kayaking on the Oleta River.

Adjacent to this spectacular residential community, there’s the Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus, that could provide a lot of growth and development opportunities for the city of Miami and this amazing project.