The Elegant JLA Side Tables Hide A Loud Surprise

JLA Design Studio probably wanted to surprise us all with their hi-fi furniture, that seamlessly blends electronics and a simple furniture design in the best way possible. Their first project is a cool side table that represents more than just a man-made creation for keeping your book or table lamp close by.

Perfect for your home or office, these side tables boast a pleasing aesthetic and will be available in blackened black Birch or natural Baltic Birch. The real surprise is that they hide a speaker system that will gladly play your favorite tunes wirelessly via a mobile device. Reading a good book or simply solving the crossword puzzle has never been better.

It is also worth mentioning that each side table was designed to feature two small touch-sensitive buttons on the table top, meant to help users to easily adjust the volume, without having to look for their mobile device. On the inside, the JLA side tables house an 8-inch ultra-low distortion woofer and an optimized silk dome tweeter, thus resulting in a balanced and powerful sound.

A wooden cover will help with the surprise, but once the music starts playing, everything is out in the open. I can’t help but imagine some loud pranks for friends or family; is it just me, or does that sound like fun?