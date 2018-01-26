Finger Lickin’ Good – Vera Wang Pour Ladurée

Vera Wang, the brilliant American fashion designer who took over the world with her incredible bridal collections, has joined forces with French patisserie Ladurée to introduce a special wedding treats collection, inspired by her beautiful bridal designs.

Called Vera Wang Pour Ladurée, this delicious collection includes coconut crème chantilly macarons, coconut and mango wedding cakes, coconut and mango mini cakes, and a gorgeous cake made out of coconut crème chantilly macarons. Did we mention coconut, or did it slip through our fingers?

Vera Wang has always enjoyed stopping by at Ladurée in Paris, and she said it’s one of the most memorable and enchanting experiences one might have in the French capital – that’s why they’ve decided to team up for this unique collection.

The designer’s bespoke wedding cakes have been inspired by her extraordinary bridal gowns and come decorated with sugar flowers and topped with cascading bows. If you want to take a closer look at these beauties, Vera Wang Pour Ladurée desserts will be on display at Ladurée’s Madison Avenue and SoHo locations in New York, but not for long.

Available for special order throughout 2018, these cakes will certainly make your day even more special. Individual cakes will retail for $20 and full-sized cakes will retail at $20 per guest – please note that the macarons are limited edition, while stock lasts, and will be available in four sizes, ranging between $24 and $425. After each great pleasure, some pain must come – and that’s why the credit card was invented.