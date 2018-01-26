Gianni Versace’s Miami Mansion Has been Converted into a High-End Hotel

Have you ever dreamed about setting foot in Gianni Versace’s lavish Miami Beach mansion? Some of you probably did that, which is why this bit of news might get you very excited. This gorgeous privately-owned property has been converted into a new luxury hotel in these last couple of months, where the life of the legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace can be celebrated in the best of ways.

Versace was famously murdered on the steps of this sprawling mansion back in 1997, which has made the house a tourist hot spot – a bit weird for my taste, but let’s move on. This year, it will reopen its doors to visitors as Villa Casa Casuarina, giving a chance to guests from all over the world to stay within its walls.

Versace purchased the house in 1992, and he went even further by purchasing the Revere Hotel next door which he later knocked down to accommodate a pool as well as a new south wing for his home – just because he could.

It has 10 incredible suites and a stunning pool lined with 24-karat gold tiles, plus a recently added restaurant that’s simply called Gianni’s, where guests may experience Italian and Mediterranean dishes.

Let’s just hope this will be the beginning of a long line of enjoyable experiences that will make us forget about the tragedy that surrounds this place.