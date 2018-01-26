Moto Guzzi ‘Airforce’ is a Stylish Death Machine

Don’t start thinking this is a deadly Transformer, back from the future and out on the prowl. No, this thing is all-real and ready to be enjoyed by a few lucky people, although it was definitely not designed for the fainthearted. Inspired by the legendary Giovanni Revelli, one of the late and great Moto Guzzi founders, this custom motorcycle looks absolutely incredible from any angle you try to admire it.

Giovanni Revelli was one of those lucky people who got to enjoy his dream on a daily basis, becoming a famous fighter pilot and motorcycle racer. That’s why the brilliant team from Death Machines in London has decided to honor him in the best of ways, by bringing a classic Moto Guzzi into our focus once again, and turning it into the Airforce motorcycle.

What started off as a 1982 Moto Guzzi Le Mans Mk II was transformed into a jaw dropping machine – it was one to begin with, to be honest. After cleaning up the internals and repackaging the power plant, a modified pair of carbs was synced up, dressed in custom velocity stacks, and put to work. So this bike should give you the proper thrills wherever you might go.

But it’s all about good looks and first impressions here. The chassis required some attention as well, with the subframe being heavily modified; for instance, the rake was extended by 3-degrees to keep the ride looking smooth.

In the end, a set of hand-formed aluminum body panels and a custom fuel tank have made their way onto the project, reminding bike enthusiasts everywhere of the good old times, when man and machine joined forces to represent the purity of racing.