The Caterham Seven SuperSprint is an Exciting Little Car

One year after the introduction of the limited-run Seven Sprint, Caterham is back in our attention with a new four wheel masterpiece, called Caterham Seven SuperSprint. Designed for the European and UK markets, this beauty celebrates 60 years of history for the retro-flavored car, and will only make 60 drivers happy – trust us, it will easily do so, after they pay exactly £29,995 ($39,210) to get one.

The technical specification sheet is quite interesting, with only 94 hp coming out of a three-cylinder engine, with an overhead camshaft, radiator, an electric fan and turbo, making sure you’re having a little bit of fun, since this car is ultra light.

We should also mention the five-speed transmission, complemented by a limited slip differential, the front disc brakes with twin piston calipers, the rear drum brakes, the race-inspired suspension with adjustable platforms, or the impressive Bilstein shock absorbers, although that three-cylinder is stuck in our mind. Why that particular choice?

The Caterham Seven SuperSprint may be ordered with single or twin seats and will show off one of six paint schemes, each with its own signature color, and contrasting ‘noseband’ named after some classic race circuits. But there is more to the styling of this model than meets the eye.

For instance, I doubt everyone has noticed extended front cycle wings, the Le Mans-style mesh grille and side intake, that stunning polished exhaust, or the gray-finished chassis and suspension. The full racing livery and 14-inch cream wheels really made my day.

The cabin features a 4-point racing harness, to keep the driver safe on and off the track, as well as a wooden rimmed steering wheel, unique dashboard finishes, quilted stitched seats trimmed in Innes Tan, Scottish Muirhead leather, push-button start, a heating system, and more – the heating system will most likely work in vain.

Each car will come with a numbered plaque on the dashboard, and it can also be equipped with optional features, such as stainless steel rear wing guards or Scottish Muirhead leather. Any thoughts?