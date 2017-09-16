Bulgari unveils the Octo Maserati Mono-Retro GranSport and GranLusso

Two renowned Italian brands, Bulgari and Maserati, have recently joined forces to surprise us all with a new exquisite creation. Actually, their latest joint venture is a two in one offer, a pair of exquisite Bulgari Octo Maserati Mono-Retro watches, called GranLusso and GranSport, with a stylish dial inspired by the rev counter from a Maserati.

Of course, the GranSport is a bit sportier, with a black DLC coated steel case, while the GranLusso tries to seduce everyone with an 18k pink case. Aimed at Maserati owners, these Octo Maserati Mono-Retro watches show off a chic 41 mm case, with the impressive in-house BVL 262 automatic movement keeping everything on track.

Packing 42 hours of power reserve and decorated with Geneva stripes, polished bevels, and snailing, this complex movement is visible through a tinted sapphire crystal display caseback.

The Bulgari Octo Maserati Mono-Retro watches will be up for sale only in Bulgari boutiques, with the GranSport set to cost $12,800 and available only for the first 30 buyers of the new Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio.

On the other hand, the Bulgari Octo Maserati Mono-Retro GranLusso will set you back $30,700, and even though it’s not a requirement, you’d better have a Maserati to match.