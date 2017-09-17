Feadship’s Larisa Superyacht is a Drool-Inducing Sight

The 58-metre Larisa superyacht is just another sailing marvel coming from the renowned Dutch shipyard Feadship. Custom-built about four years ago, this beautiful vessel has been cruising the breezy Mediterranean ever since, with the same captain and engineer from day one, and a happy owner who was kind enough to allow us to get a glimpse of this yacht’s beauty and exclusivity.

Benefitting from a sleek exterior design imagined by De Voogt and a signature Bannenberg & Rowell interior, this stunning motor yacht will easily impress you in more ways than one. It features a spacious sundeck that stretches over a third of the yacht’s total length, including an elevated sun lounger and Jacuzzi, as well as an open aft deck with stylish loose deck furniture.

The bridge deck is the perfect scene for an afterparty, where a relaxing atmosphere and a comfortable area will beg you to chill out and enjoy some time off, while a comfortable lounge area, with intricate details and a plush leather ceiling, will surely help out with that as well.

The main deck is a welcoming environment, with remarkable woodwork and an incredible attention to detail wherever you might look. The forward part of the main deck is reserved for the owner’s suite, that comes with a private balcony, tasteful decorations, and a lavish en-suite bathroom, complemented by the most serene views of the sea.

Guests are treated to the same level of luxury on the lower deck, where a massive VIP suite will impress even the pickiest of guests. But this area can be easily converted into two suites, and Larisa could accommodate up to 10 passengers. All aboard!

In terms of power and speed, this stunning superyacht packs 2,280 kW, derived from twin MTU engines, which take this beauty to a decent top speed of 15.5 knots. If you’re in the mood to play, though, head on out towards two gull-wing hatches and enjoy the two seven-meter Pascoe tenders and various watersports gear.