The Beoplay M3 is Bang & Olufsen’s Tiny Multi-Room Wireless Speaker

Bang & Olufsen makes some of the world’s best wireless speakers – I’m sure you all with that statement. The Danish brand is universally known for its high-quality audio products, which is why the recently-introduced Beoplay M3 has got us very excited.

Joining an impressive family of high-end audio devices, the Beoplay M3 measures just 5.5 inches in diameter and stands at only 6 inches tall. This tiny speaker was designed to service small- to medium-sized rooms as a single device or as part of a multi-room setup, and it packs a tweeter covering the treble and a mid-woofer driver for the bass and upper midrange.

There are obviously some technical limitations, due to the small nature of the speaker, but none shall be disappointed by this speaker. You can pair the device with your phone via Bluetooth and begin streaming music immediately, while a Wi-Fi network is required before enjoying its multi-room features.

Apple Airplay, Chromecast, and QPlay streaming services are supported, with the M3 being available in either gray or black – complemented by a swappable cover in either fabric or aluminum. By now, any discussion regarding the acquisition price seems irrelevant and the only thing that matters is the soundtrack. Which tune would you go for first?