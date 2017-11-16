Anyone Willing To Settle For this Modern Ibiza Home?

Yes, that would be quite an effort, but it always pays to compromise. And, for around $11.2 million, this stunning property in Santa Eulalia, Ibiza, could very well be yours – why shouldn’t it? Don’t let anyone else struggle with the exclusivity, make an effort and help them out.

From outdoor superclubs to glamorous pool parties, Ibiza is synonymous with endless partying, but this Balearic paradise also has a laid-back vibe that’s perfect for anyone who wants to relax in style. That’s why the entire island is filled with incredible estates, dotted across Ibiza’s gorgeous hilly landscape, that are just ideal for families looking to unwind, relax and chill out.

The extraordinary house before you sits in the pine-covered hills above Santa Eulalia, teasing potential owners with the peaceful side of the island, modern luxuries and lovely sea views.

Italian designer and architect Michele Bonan remodeled and refurbished the entire house, hence the chic atmosphere across the five en-suite bedrooms on the ground floor and the upper level. There’s also a caretaker’s cottage with two bedrooms and a one-bedroom renovated guest-house that enjoyed the same treatment, with an outdoor living room and wooden detailing included.

The stylish interiors of this property come complemented by environmental efforts, as solar panels produce hot water, a wind turbine generates electricity while the house benefits from its own well.

The 7,140-square-foot house will be sold with everything inside it, including the previous owners’ two cars. With 14 acres of lush landscaped gardens, a decked area by the pool and a large covered terrace, the property will most likely receive quite a lot of attention. Will it be yours, however?