Check out the 2018 Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition

One of the brand’s best selling vehicles right now, the Porsche Macan dominates a booming sector, but there is always room for improvement and even more customization options.

As such, the 2018 Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition aims to fill the blanks, a new special edition based on Macan’s top version, which means a 3.6-liter V6 twin-turbo capable of developing 440 ponies and 600 Nm of torque.

There are a few extra ponies to mention, like 40 of them, that allow this new Porsche vehicle to do 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds and max out at 272 km/h – that sounds like fun, but unless you’re on the German Autobahn let’s keep it legal, shall we?

The 2018 Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition started off as the Exclusive Performance Edition, and now adds 21″ 911 Turbo Design wheels, redesigned LED headlights and tinted LED rear lights. Other details you could easily notice include Carmine Red elements on the front spoiler, rear apron, and side blades.

On the inside, this stunning special edition features a mix of black and red accents covering the black leather interior, with Garnet Red stitching and embroidery, as well as Alcantara elements and specially designed Garnet Red bolsters for the front seats.

The Porsche Macan Turbo Exclusive Performance Edition also features a special logo integrated into the dashboard and custom door sills, and comes with a starting price of €116.091,25 in Germany.