Reminisce About Better Times At Cottars 1920’s

Glamping has become a hugely popular trend in these last couple of years, but most retreats out there have taken this concept a bit over the top, with way too many modern amenities that could easily ruin the entire camping experience.

But Cottars 1920’s is something else, a magical retreat from Kenya, bordering the Serengeti and Loliondo reserves, in the southeast of the Maasai Mara National Reserve.

This gorgeous resort comes with luxury tents equipped like they would have been nearly a century ago, making sure that going on the safari will be an unforgettable wildlife experience and also a romantic and adventurous trip back in time.

Everything here is exactly as it would have been almost 100 years ago, from the bucket showers and canvas baths to antique safari equipment hanging from the walls and charming period furniture and decor that make these luxury tents absolutely incredible. There are, however, a few concessions to modernity, but that’s to be expected.

You won’t have time to complain, though, as some of the most abundant wildlife in Africa will keep you alert and excited. You can see lions, elephants, cheetas, and many other animals, and if you’re lucky, you’ll be there for the annual wildebeest migration; either way, this unique location will prove to be unforgettable.

At this time of the year, I would trade my job and my chilly place to sleep with one of those tents in a heartbeat.