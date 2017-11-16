The Hypnotic SevenFriday P3/07 KUKA III Edition

Avant-garde watchmaker SevenFriday has created a cult following since 2012 due to its unique style and bold use of colors. Of course, most of you already know that, which is why we’re going to fast forward to today when the brand introduced the third installment in their KUKA-inspired collection: the SevenFriday P3/07 KUKA III watch.

Reading the time on most SevenFriday watches is a real challenge and the KUKA III fits the overall theme. Featuring a short orange hour hand, filled with Super-LumiNova, and a longer minute hand in gun-metal grey with a Super-LumiNova-filled tip, this watch promises to be a little bit easier to understand.

The color scheme on the SevenFriday P3/07 KUKA III displays a bold use of orange ,while contrasting white minute indicators add to the appeal. Speaking of which, the black contrast stitching on the included orange silicone strap also complements this eye catching black and orange theme.

The Japanese Miyota 82S7 automatic movement powers everything up, backed up by a 40-hour power reserve – not the most sophisticated of choices, but the ideal one when trying to keep costs down without compromising on visual appeal.

The SevenFriday P3/07 KUKA III features a 47 mm square case with rounded corners, reminiscent of old CRT TVs; the case and bezel were made of stainless steel with black PVD coating, and a hardened mineral crystal with anti-reflective coating covers the dial.

This watch may look bold, but it can only handle 30-meter deep waters. Nonetheless, this extremely stylish piece is part of a limited series of 750 pieces, with each unit of the SevenFriday P3/07 KUKA III costing $1,200 USD. A bargain!