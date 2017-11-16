TopCar Design Customer Receives Bespoke Pagani Zonda S Roadster

Yet another unique Pagani Zonda S Roadster is going to hit the road pretty soon; commissioned for a Spanish customer of TopCar Design, the bespoke roadster before you is based on the 2003 chassis number 76033.

This particular car was apparently the first Zonda Roadster of a 40-car run, so it’s an important piece of Pagani history, that was originally finished in silver with a black interior. Some collectors might feel a bit upset because this automotive marvel wasn’t left in its original state, but everyone is free to do whatever he (or she) feels with his money and prized posessions, right?

The refreshed vehicle now shows off a Tricolore color scheme complemented by several Cinque updates. The difference, compared to the Zonda Tricolore, is represented by gold stripes replacing the blue ones, and please note the shark logo as well. We don’t know if the tuning shop is planning any technical upgrades or not, although I’m sure we would all appreciate that – especially the owner.

However, we do know that the original Zonda S Roadster came with a 7.3-liter AMG V12, that’s good for about 547 hp and 730 Nm of torque. TopCar has scheduled delivery for Spring 2018, which would mean that the lucky owner of this beast won’t find this jewel hiding under his Christmas tree. It will be worth the wait.