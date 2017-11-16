Make a Good Impression with Forever Pininfarina Folio by Napkin

Blending premium materials and finishes with Italian design and fine craftsmanship, Forever Pininfarina Folio is a brand new line of exquisite business accessories designed by Napkin together with Pininfarina.

These two renowned Italian brands have started collaborating in 2014, unveiling several extraordinary writing tools already, including the superb Forever Pininfarina AERO inkless pen, that went on to receive a prestigious Red Dot Design Award for Office Product Design this year.

But let’s get back to Napkin’s Forever Pininfarina Folio, an eye catching collection that will make you look stylish in any business meeting.

There are many interesting pieces to talk about, but the star of the show is definitely the Folio Bag. Elegant and versatile, this chic bag is suitable for almost anything, from a business meeting to a bike ride around town and carrying all your essentials during your next flight. It’s basically a bag, backpack, folder and cross boy bag – all in one stylish package.

The full range of accessories also includes a wallet, credit cards holder, business cards holder and key ring. The bag and the wallet are also provided with anti-RFID technology to keep owners safe.

Starting next year, Forever Pininfarina Folio by Napkin will be available on the international market, where those of you interested should expect a marvelous blend of fine Nappa leather and an innovative material dubbed Ligneah – a patented fabric in wood.

All products from this wonderful collection will be realized in two versions, one with walnut wood fabric and the other one featuring a total black look, with wengé wood fabric. Which one is it going to be?