The Bentley Bentayga V8 is Here to Make Some Noise

Bentley’s first-ever SUV, the breathtaking Bentayga, was introduced with a mighty 600HP W12 engine – you probably know that already. But Audi SQ7’s impressive bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine quickly made its way onto the Bentley, and today we get to focus on a petrol-powered V8 engine hiding under this SUV’s bonnet.

The fresh 4.0-liter V8 is complemented by a pair of turbochargers and develops a cool 542 hp and 770 Nm of torque. This translates into a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of just 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h) – not that much of a difference when compared to the more powerful W12 variant.

There’s also an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF, sending this power to the four corners, 60 percent of it going the rear axle. Start/stop technology comes as standard equipment, as does the cylinder deactivation system.

Aesthetically, things remain the same on the outside. You could get a quad exhaust setup and optional carbon ceramic brakes, while a new set of black 22″ alloys, with a five-spoke design, finish everything off. On the inside, the Bentayga V8 can be visually distinguished thanks to the glossy carbon fiber trim and wood- and hide-trimmed steering wheel.

You could choose between 15 interior color schemes for this beauty, which means you’ll have a tough time making up your mind. Other options you could get are the Bentley Dynamic Ride, an electric active roll control technology that uses a 48V setup, and the Naim premium sound system, with 18 speakers and “super-tweeters”, promising a total of 1,950 watts which could cover up the engine’s noise.

Furthermore, the Bentley Bentayga is about to get a plug-in hybrid powertrain, set to debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.