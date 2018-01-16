Nothing Could Beat Palazzo Scanderbeg On A Tuesday Evening

Rome is one of those idyllic places everyone should visit at least once in a lifetime; but once you arrive here, you might find out that leaving this city is not as easy as it sounds. Palazzo Scanderbeg might be one of the reasons that will make you want to stay in Rome forever, a superb building nestled right in the heart of the Italian capital and dating back to the 15th century, when an Albanian nobleman was its owner.

Today, this historic property has been beautifully converted into a high-end hotel, with luxury rooms and extraordinary suites on offer. Carefully restored, this unique location still benefits from most of its original architectural details, including exposed beams and reclaimed Venetian floorboards, blending in with a few much needed modern amenities.

Conveniently, Palazzo Scanderbeg sits in close proximity to several tourist hotspots in Rome, and it’s just short stroll away from the Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, the Colosseum, and the lovely Spanish Steps. Sightseeing will get tourists tired and hungry, which is why authentic Italian cuisine will be waiting for them at the nearby restaurants.

I’m sure you will have no trouble in finding ways to spend your time in Rome and create unforgettable memories here, and this location will stand the test of time as that wonderful place you relaxed at, in-between shopping sessions and cultural tours of the Italian capital.