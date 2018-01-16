Molnar Fabry’s Classic Gentleman Blue is a One Off Wonder

Known for creating custom timepieces distinguished by heavily modified movements, Slovakian watchmaker Molnar Fabry has just revealed the one-off Classic Gentleman Blue.

We’re talking about a new watchmaking marvel here, specially designed to show off Michal Molnar’s and Igor Fabry’s virtuosity in fine engraving and hand-finishing, and packing an extravagantly decorated stock movement, the ETA Unitas 6497-1.

The watch features a handmade pink gold 44 mm case, with an eye catching silver dial, that allows everyone to get a glimpse of the superb skeletonized barrel and sword-shaped hands. There’s no official price-tag yet for this beauty, but we’re pretty sure it will come with a price tag to match.

Molnar Fabry’s Classic Gentleman Blue may seem a mission impossible to some, but not for this brand. The wonderful watch also displays a ring of alternating white diamonds and blue sapphires, while the caseback reveals the captivating Unitas 6497-1 movement.

The latter was finished in two colors on each side: blue rhodium coating on the back, while the dial side is white rhodium treated, with a hand-engraved pattern. Packing swan neck regulator for micrometric adjustment and a titanium balance wheel, with 18k pink gold screws, this elegant timekeeper will most likely be your most beautiful kept secret.