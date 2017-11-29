The Audemars Piguet Millenary Collection is Even More Interesting

Audemars Piguet’s gorgeous Millenary Collection is back in our attention these days with fresh ‘second-skin type’ metal bracelets, added to the superb white and rose gold cases that were released two years ago. The overall design of the case and dial remained virtually unchanged and we all appreciate that vingate look, right?

Inspired by the Milanese bracelet from the 1950s and 1960s, the Polish finishing on these new metal bracelets aims to be as confortable as a second skin, and suitable for everyone thanks to the several adjustable links. As each bracelet is individually handmade, every watch might end up being a unique accessory.

The Frosted Gold finishing technique has been also used on these beauties, a special surface treatment process rooted in an ancient gold “hammering” technique, that shows off very small indentations on the surface to give it a sparkly effect similar to that of precious stones – who wouldn’t want to wear such a watch around their wrist?

We are still dealing with 18kt rose or white gold cases, complemented by double AR-coated sapphire crystals and a decent water resistance of up to 20 meters. A pink or translucent sapphire cabochon will make these watches even more appealing, while the Swiss manual-wind Audemars Piguet in-house caliber 5201 will keep everything on the move, with a 50-hour power reserve.

The dials come in either white mother-of-pearl or white opal, with an off-centered disc and an elegant small seconds counter getting people curious. A hand-made 18kt rose or white gold bracelet with folding clasp or a blue rubber strap with an 18kt rose gold pin buckle, finishes everything off – although light blue and black alligator straps can also be purchased.