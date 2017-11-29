Gemballa GT Concept Takes 911 Legacy To New Heights

I’m sure we all love the Porsche 911 Turbo, an automotive masterpiece with German roots and incredible engineering feats backing it up, but there are still some people out there who think this sports car ccould be even better. For them, Gemballa came up with this beast, that was unveiled at the 2017 SEMA Motor Show.

Dubbed as the Gemballa GT Concept, this vehicle packs the same 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six, but the German tuners managed to tweak it to 828 ponies, instead of the standard 540.

That’s quite a difference, and it was all possible thanks to the new intake manifolds, cylinder heads, valves, air filters and connecting rods, bigger turbochargers, a new exhaust system, and many other components that have made their way to this project.

Outside, the Gemballa GT also features a full aero kit, complete with a new front bumper and splitter, redesigned side skirts, fender flares, and a new rear bumper with a sporty diffuser – as you have probably realized by now, all these components were manufactured out of carbon fiber.

A set of 21″ alloys completes the ravishing look of this 911, while large discs and bigger calipers handle the stopping power. At the end of the day, the Gemballa GT will do 0 to 62 in under 2.4 seconds and max out at 220 mph. If you like what you see, the tuner’s GTR 8XX Evo-R BiTurbo program will deliver everything you see here and more – at a cost.

For instance, the aero kit will set you back €25,450, the rolling stock goes for €7,150, the engine upgrades will set you back a cool €49,800, and the optional carbon-fiber airbox comes in at €3,880 – that’s more than €80,000 over the hefty price-tag you will have to pay for a brand new Porsche 911 Turbo in the first place. Is it worth it?