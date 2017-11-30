Enjoy the Sun’s Warm Rays at Le Taha’a Island Resort & Spa

If you’re looking for an incredible place to relax and unwind, far away from the busy city life, we’d love to suggest you the magical Le Taha’a Island Resort & Spa, one of the most beautiful hideaways in French Polynesia. In this tropical paradise, the smell of vanilla and endless views of the ocean will make you forget about all your worries, and the gorgeous over-water stilted huts will surely help with that too.

Nestled among the endless white beaches and lovely palm trees of the tiny atoll of Motu Tautau, these charming over-water huts face the lagoon and the island of Taha’a, with a breathtaking view of the island of Bora Bora on the other side. Comfort and relaxation will get a new meaning in this hidden paradise, that’s just perfect for unforgettable romantic experiences.

There are also a few extraordinary beach villas on site, with private patios and tropical gardens, as well as private swimming pools, spacious lounges and terraces, and a private deck with direct access to the lagoon. Staying here for just a few days and enjoying these incredible surroundings would be a dream come true for most of us, and don’t worry, boredom is out of question here.

Le Taha’a Island Resort offers helicopter tours of the islands, kayaks, snorkeling equipment and paddleboards, diving adventures to the coral reef, three restaurants and two bars, while the resort’s Manea Spa, hidden in the shade of a coconut grove, is probably the cherry on top.