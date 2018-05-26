The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 is here!

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S Edition 1 is part of a special 12-month limited-edition series inspired by the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupé. Set to be yours starting this September, this special edition model features 21-inch AMG cross-spoke alloys, a few unique exterior shades and many other interesting updates inside the cockpit.

For the car’s exterior, customers will now get to choose between Designo Graphite Grey Magno, Diamond White Bright or Graphite Grey Metallic. On the inside, the German car manufacturer went with Magma Grey/Black AMG Performance seats, complemented by fine Nappa leather and yellow contrasting topstitching.

There’s also the microfibre AMG Performance steering wheel, featuring the same topstitching option, with AMG matt carbon fiber trim as well.

A powerful 4.0 liter bi-turbo V8 engine hides under the bonnet, capable of developing 639 hp and helping this vehicle to reach an impressive top speed of 315 km/h, while 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) is dealt with in merely 3.2 seconds.

You might have also noticed the sporty aerodynamics package by now; it includes a larger front splitter with integrated flics, as well as an enhanced diffuser and a fixed rear spoiler, with mechanical adjustment included.

If you like what you see, you should know that the order books for this exclusive GT 63 S will open this summer and by September, some of you might be lucky enough to drive one of things around town. Do you want to be one of the few lucky owners of this beast?