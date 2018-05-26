Louis Vuitton Shows Its Appreciation For Soccer

Everyone who loves soccer is probably thinking about the 2018 FIFA World Cup right now; but you probably don’t know that Louis Vuitton has been creating the travel cases which house the FIFA World Cup trophies for the past few years. Inspired by the world-famous soccer event, the French brand has envisioned a line of products that celebrate the sport, including various bags as well as several small leather goods.

Showing off the signature repetitive hexagon pattern that soccer fans are pretty accustomed to, this surprising collection comprises bags like the Keepall and Apollo crafted in Epi leather. Please note the wallets, luggage tags, and more in the gallery below, all available in different colorways.

The “Made-to-Order” Keepall bag stands out, as it features colors that could correspond to many different national flags. The French brand is only teasing a particular segment of its customer base here, so we can’t really talk about versatility or timeless elegance right now.

But the limited edition factor, plus the fact that this is licensed FIFA merchandise, will most likely receive the attention the brand is hoping for. Available for purchase between June 15 and July 15, the items in this collection will surely help you stand out in any crowd. Do you have any favorites at the 2018 FIFA World Cup?