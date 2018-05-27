Check Out the Royal Roger Dubuis Excalibur Knights of the Round Table III

I’m sure we’ve all been fascinated by stories about the Knights of the Round Table, and the renowned Swiss watchmaker Roger Dubuis has actually managed to put these legends onto our wrists with two extraordinary Excalibur watches. Today is our lucky day, because we get to feast our eyes on the third iteration of this incredible series, the Roger Dubuis Excalibur Knights of the Round Table III.

With the same breathtaking level of craftsmanship, the Knights of the Round Table III will be produced in a limited run of just 28 units, with each of them set to sell for 285,000. That’s quite a lot of money, but once you take a closer look at this mesmerizing timepiece you’ll realize it’s all worth it. Far from discreet, this new watch looks flamboyant, modern and colorful, and possibly a bit overwhelming for some of you.

The central part of the dial represents the famed Round Table, surrounded by the 12 knights proudly holding their swords to create a superb medieval extravaganza. It looks like a true masterpiece of métiers d’art, framed in the brand’s signature 45 mm Excalibur case, that’s available in pink gold only, with triple lugs, a wonderful fluted bezel and a matching blue alligator strap.

Underneath this flashy dial you’ll find the impressive Calibre RD 821, an in-house automatic movement with a central rotor – certified by the Poinçon de Genève. The pictures below offer just a small glimpse of this ravishing design, that will surely be extremely sought after among collectors. I doubt we’ll be knighted in this life, but this watch will get us as close as we’ll ever going to get.