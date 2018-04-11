The 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo is Here to Make Some Noise

Performance SUVs are in high demand right now, which is why some of the big names from the automotive world are focusing their efforts on delivering an appealing high-performance SUV. The 2019 Maserati Levante Trofeo was revealed at the 2018 New York Auto Show earlier this week and it features a Ferrari-developed V8 engine that makes it one of the fastest SUVs on the market right now, if not the fastest.

The high performance Maserati Levante packs a 3.8-liter Twin Turbo V8 capable of developing an astonishing 590 hp and 730 Nm of torque. As a result, this Maserati will do 0 to 100km/h (0-62 mph) in just 3.9 seconds and it will brag about a top speed of over 300 km/h (187 mph).

With pricing yet to be announced, the production-ready SUV will be available in eight unique exterior colors and it has many more cool tricks up its sleeve; for now, we get to mention a unique calibration for the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system called “Corsa” that should give you those high speed thrills you’re craving for.

Aesthetically, the Levante Trofeo benefits from several new carbon fiber exterior pieces, including sporty side air intakes, bezel blades and a carbon fibre splitter at the front; at the back, a new diffuser and a set of quad exhaust pipes complete the look. There are also new Full Matrix LED headlights, which match the dark details on this SUV, while a set of 22″ alloys can be purchased in either red, blue, black, silver or yellow.

Inside, the cabin boasts new sports seats that feature full-grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather, carbon fiber details, while the optional Bowers & Wilkins, 1,280-watt, 17-speaker sound system will make anyone forget what silence sounds like.