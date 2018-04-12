Riva’s 110 Dolcevita Superyacht is Sweet Life in Italian

I’m sure most of you know that the Italian phrase “La Dolce Vita” means “the sweet life” in English, and if you’re one of those persons who wants to live life to the fullest, Riva’s newest flagship is just what the doctor ordered. Called the Riva 110 Dolcevita, this majestic superyacht was imagined by Officina Italiana Design, together with Sergio Beretta and Ferretti’s Product Strategy Committee.

This vessel features one of the most beautiful interiors of its class, with open plan saloon the main deck that feels like a glass house, featuring floor to ceiling glass windows, bespoke furniture, marble flooring, and a smoked-glass ceiling tucked in a stainless steel frame. Nothing but the best materials were used for the interiors of this yacht, with neat design features such as the two sliding panels that separate the forward dining area from the main saloon.

Riva’s newest superyacht comes with a massive master suite, that’s bathed in natural light, with a queen-size bed and exceptional views of either side of the yacht, plus four superb staterooms on the lower deck. Even the crew will travel in style aboard this vessel, in two generous staterooms.

Powered by twin 16V 2000 MTU diesel engines, this stunning vessel will achieve a top speed of 26 knots and comfortably cruise at 23 knots for as far as 430 nautical miles. Meanwhile, the lucky passengers on Dolcevita could enjoy the swim platform at the stern and a spacious garage where they could fit several tenders and many other water toys.

The forward section of the flybridge features a cool dining table and lounge, although a second lounge and teak table at starboard will make sure all passengers are allowed to enjoy a unique experience – all twenty of them. With bold lines and a sporty attitude, the Riva 110 Dolcevita looks more like a speedboat than a luxury yacht. Are you ready to enjoy the good life?