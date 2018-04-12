Baselworld 2018 Round-Up: Our Favorite Watches

Baselworld is the world’s biggest watch and jewelry trade fair, the place where you could get a closer look at the newest collections of some of the world’s most popular watchmakers and jewelry manufacturers.

Think of it as the Paris Fashion Week of the watchmaking world, with some of the top brands exhibited there including the likes of Rolex, Omega, TAG, Breitling and numerous fine jewelry houses.

Baselworld 2018 came to an end recently and we took this opportunity to present you the show’s top timepieces that caught our eyes. Here they are:

Rolex at Baselworld

Rolex unveiled five new timepieces – all of them part of their much adored Oyster range – taking Baselworld by storm. The new designs of the renowned Swiss watch maker add a contemporary twist on the collection’s signature features.

GMT-Master II

The new Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II is available in Oystersteel with a Jubilee bracelet and a 24 hour graduated bezel featuring a dual color Cerachrom insert in blue and red ceramic.

The new iteration of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 36 comes in two flavors, the Everose Rolesor and the yellow Rolesor, by blending Oystersteel with either 18 carat Everose gold or 18 carat yellow gold. Each flavor is available with a wide selection of dials.

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31 received some big updates this year as well. The new model comes with redesigned case sides and 18 carat white, yellow or Everose gold as build options.

Another important change is the caliber of the watch, which is now 2236, a new generation movement fitted with a patented Syloxi hairspring in silicon and offering a generous power reserve of up to 55 hours.

Cosmograph Daytona

The original Cosmograph Daytona appeared in the year 1963 and quickly became an icon in the world of motorsport mesmerizing its adepts with innovative and unconventional features. At Baselworld 2018, Rolex introduced a new and brilliant version of the classic Rolex Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona.

The new model’s build uses 18 carat Everose gold and the case features over 50 brilliant cut diamonds bedecking the lugs and the crown guard. The dial follows suit, being decorated with no less than 11 baguette cut sapphires which hold the spot of hour markers in the colors of the rainbow.

Hublot at Baselworld

The brilliant watchmakers from Hublot never stop innovating and this was clearly seen at Baselworld 2018 with their new range of remarkable timepieces.

Big Bang Unico Red Magic

Back in 2011, Hublot created Magic Gold, the world’s most scratch resistant gold watch, thanks to a ceramic alloy like the one used in tank armor and bulletproof vests.

This time Hublot came to Baselworld 2018 with the first vibrantly colored ceramic, achieving a world’s first again with the invention of this new material which they’ve put into the Hublot Big Bang Unico Red Magic. The patented material was designed and produced in-house by the Hublot R&D’s team and it’s a tour de force with innovations in both the material and the manufacturing process. In addition to its vibrant color, the new material is harder than conventional ceramics.

Big Bang Unico 42mm

In 2010, Hublot came up with a new manufacture movement, fitting it into their Big Bang Unico model three years later. Codenamed as Unico HUB 1242, Hublot’s new movement was completely designed and built by the company’s own engineers, watchmakers and mechanics.

Fast forward to today, they’ve reworked the structure to offer the all new slimmer Unico movement, giving it perfect dimensions to fit into the 42 mm case of the new Big Bang Unico.

Big Bang Sapphire Tourbillon

This year, Hublot took the mastery of sapphire crystal to a whole new level and brought to the world the Big Bang Sapphire Tourbillon.

The approach Hublot took in the making of this watch was to keep everything exposed and transparent. Using an innovative strip cut in sapphire, the entire mechanism of the movement inside is disclosed to the eyes of the curious, in complete harmony with the case, dial and strap.

Big Bang MP-11

Another intriguing 2018 addition from the alchemist of high tech materials is the Hublot Big Bang MP-11 in 3D carbon. The design of the case was inspired from the looks of a racing car engine and was built to be ultra light by using a three dimensional carbon composite.

Hublot’s new timekeeping marvel is fitted with 7 series-coupled barrels providing two weeks’ time autonomy and the smoking black 3D case reveals the in-line cylinders with its intriguing micro-architecture.

Big Bang Referee 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Hublot created the ultimate watch for this year’s FIFA World Cup, in their third participation as a Branded Licensee. The watch in case is a smart device that will make sure its wearer remains connected at all times to every decisive moment of the games that will be played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Breitling at Baselworld

Breitling also came at this year’s Baselworld with many new models with a vintage-inspired aesthetic and several interesting innovations.

Navitimer Super 8

Inspired by the Reference 637, a stopwatch worn by the aviators of the 30’s and 40’s strapped to their thighs, the Breitling Navitimer Super 8 puts all those distinctive and practical elements into a big bold wristwatch which set out to be one of the stars of this year’s collection.

Navitimer 1 Automatic 38

Launched back in 1952, the iconic Breitling Navitimer has been the world’s most sought after pilot’s watch for more than 65 years. But this year, Breitling surprised everyone with its Navitimer 1 Automatic 38, the first ladies’ timepiece to debut under Breitling’s new management.

The watch it’s a super chic 38 mm three-hand automatic version of the brand’s best known design, aiming to attract a new set of enthusiasts to Breitling’s timekeeping wonder.

Superocean Heritage II

Last year, on the 60th anniversary of Breitling’s Superocean Heritage, the brand’s legendary diver watch, they chose to honor it by giving the renowned line a complete redesign.

This year they brought to the show the Breitling Superocean Heritage II models, available in 44 mm and 42 mm case versions, both in gold and stainless steel, further growing the success of this iconic watch family.

Chronomat B01 Chronograph 44

The ultimate pilot’s chronograph, re-imagined for air, land and sea, the Chronomat B01 Chronograph 44 is Breitling’s stunning new interpretation of their 1941 Chronomat. The watch features a satin-brushed case with a stainless steel Pilot bracelet and equipped with the extraordinary Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01.