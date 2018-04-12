Aurora Station is the World’s First Luxury Hotel in Space

I’m sure we all love sci-fi movies. In this limitless cinematic universe anything is possible and our wildest dreams take shape. Speaking of dreams, if you’ve always thought about going to space, by 2021 some of you, the luckiest of us, will get to relax in an outrageous hotel that’s out of this world – literally.

The Aurora Station was designed to be the first-ever luxury space hotel and even though we don’t have too many photos or details yet, we couldn’t be more excited! Named after the magical light phenomenon, and maybe after the beautiful Aurora Lane from Passengers, this incredible hotel will welcome its guests 200 miles above the Earth’s surface and will orbit the planet every 90 minutes.

The world’s first luxury hotel in space will feature private suites for two, offering superb views of our planet, weightlessness, and the world’s only authentic astronaut experience. The modular space station will allow up to six people at a time – including two crew members – to enjoy a 12-day experience. Would a $9.5 million price-tag discourage you?

For that kind of money, some have promised us the moon – I”m not sure when we’ll be able to use Earth’s natural satellite as a space station or colony, but that seems to be the next logical step. If Elon Musk’s reading this, I’m sure he has bigger plans than going to the Moon, but that’s another part of the story.

As we were saying, for that kind of money, guests will be able to experience zero gravity and fly freely throughout the luxury hotel, admire the northern and southern aurora and even wave at everyone below – live streams with your friends and family will never compare to this.

The lucky guests of Aurora Station will enjoy a three-month Orion Span Astronaut Certification (OSAC), followed by training at a facility in Houston, Texas. Yes, it’s not really that easy. Do you have what it takes?