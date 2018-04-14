La Bandita is the World’s First 3D-printed Speedster

Here’s a new world premiere! Virtual reality-designed, AI-engineered, and 3D-printed, the wonderful speedster before you is called La Bandita and it was brought to life by the California-based digital manufacturing company Hackrod.

This spectacular design will most likely influence the future of car manufacturing in more ways than one. The company behind this project hopes that customers will be able to design and print their own dream car in the near future. What do you think about that?

Hackrod made quite a lot of noise already with this first prototype, a unique concept featuring state of the art technology – from VR to machine learning and, finally, the 3D printing process. Your garage could soon become a creative hideaway.

From your imagination to reality and straight to your driveway in a short time – at least, that’s what we’re hoping for. A movie director and an aerospace engineer joined forces for this incredible project, so it’s no wonder it looks so innovative and technical. The company will gladly build your own dream car, and each unit is set to be bespoke and unique, while keeping true to customer preferences and desires.

There’s no word on technical details, such as powertrain, acceleration times or top speed; I’m hoping that’s because each customer gets to choose the engine and gearbox – and so on. That would really be cool. Or, is this thing electric? Your guess is as good as mine.