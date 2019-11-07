One & Only Gorilla’s Nest in Rwanda Honors the mountain gorillas in the Volcanoes National Park

The second One&Only location in Rwanda, Gorilla’s Nest will open its gates to the first travelers later this month. Their first location was the charming Nyungwe House, that was opened back in October 2018, but Gorilla’s Nest is something else, a magical retreat situated just next to the Volcanoes National Park, home to the highest number of mountain gorillas.

The resort features no less than 21 jungle themed sanctuaries with a modern design combined with the African culture. The lodges include ten Forest King Lodges, four Two Bedroom Forest Lodges, five Virunga Suites, one Ingagi and Silverback Suite, each of them surrounded by Eucalyptus trees and stilts positioned in the best spots to create a nice light and atmosphere.

The suites come as well with private decks, fireplaces, large living and dining areas, and superb outdoor bathtubs high in the trees.

When it comes to the eating and drinking part, One&Only Gorilla’s Nest has a wonderful offer, with the possibility of dining both outside and inside. There’s also a private dining area for up to 22 guests. The menu features a daily selection of Rwandan and African influenced dishes.

The resort offers plenty of fun and relaxing activities, from coffee tasting to yoga and photography classes, through its dedicated Experience Centre and the One&Only Spa will be more than perfect for those looking for holistic treatments with plant-based African ingredients and inspired by the local community and surroundings.

As for reaching the location, the resort is two and a half hours away from the Kigali International Airport which can also be done in a 25 minute flight in a helicopter.