Phones are that one thing in our lives that most of us can no longer live without. They’re in our hands more than we actually need them to be and they take up a large chunk of our living hours. We cherish our phone like it’s an actual dear friend and we take pride in it. The bigger and more expensive, the better.

These days, most of us can afford relatively expensive phones, but that ‘expensive’ isn’t the same ‘expensive’ we’re talking about here. The phones we can afford are nothing compared to the prices of these 10 smartphones we’ll present here.

Overpriced? Sure yes. Worth it? Sure no. But somehow, something within us makes us wish them. And if we can’t have them, we can at least take a good look at them.

These are the 10 most expensive phones ever made – and we’re not talking about a $1,000 iPhone here:

10. Vertu Signature Cobra – $310,000

Vertu’s Signature Cobra is the most expensive of the brand’s phones. With a snake wrapped around its edges, it makes for an impressive appearance. The phone features two emeralds and no less than 439 rubies, something not too common on your regular smartphone.

Besides the numerous gemstones, it also comes gold plated. The phone was designed by the French jewelry company Boucheron and handmade in the UK. Vertu Signature Cobra was built in a very limited run of only 8 units and came with a jaw-dropping price tag of $310,000.

9. Goldvish Revolution – $488,150

Created by the Swiss brand Goldvish, the Goldvish Revolution smartphone comes in pink and white gold, adorned with diamonds and a sapphire glass display, fine leather and nice rounded ends. Besides all that posh features, the phone boasts a detachable analog watch by Frederic Jouvenot. Only 30 units of the Goldvish Revolution were produced and each was sold for a good $488,150.

8. Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot – $1 million

The famed accessory designer Gresso has came up with a superb and intriguing phone design. With a back panel made of wood from an over 200 years old African tree, the Gresso Las Vegas Jackpot boasts black diamonds and no less than 180 grams of pure gold. Even more intriguing are the keys on the keypad, each adorned with a gem sapphire.

The unique phone came in only three units and costed a whooping $1 million. And yes, we mean each of them.

7. Goldvish Le Million – $1 million

As the name implies, Goldvish Le Million is another $1 million dollars phone. It was Goldvish’s most expensive phone and at the time, it was even listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most expensive and exclusive phone in the world.

Sure, as time passed and other companies entered the race, it lost its throne and today sits on the 7th position among the 10 most expensive phones ever made. What’s special about it is the 18 karat white gold from which is made of and the 120 carats of VVS-1 graded diamonds with which it’s adorned.

6. Diamond Crypto Smartphone – $1.3 million

Innovative in its design, JSC Ancort’s Diamond Crypto Smartphone was crafted from solid platinum with a rose gold logo and navigation keys. The keys also feature 28 round cut diamonds. The stunning phone, designed by Peter Aloisson, includes 10 rare blue diamonds among the total of 50. On the sides, it comes with hand polished Macassar ebony wood. Price tag? A huge $1.3 million.

5. iPhone 3G Kings Button – $2.5 million

Jumping even further on the price ladder, the iPhone 3G Kings Button, created by the aforementioned Peter Aloisson, impresses through its 18 karat white, yellow and rose gold. The phone’s white gold strip is adorned with no less than 138 superb cut diamonds. The iPhone 3G Kings Button name might seem weird, but it’s a reference to the huge 6.6 carat diamond on its home button.

4. Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme – $3.2 million

Designed by the famed Stuart Hughes, the Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme was crafted from 271 grams of 22 carat gold. There are 136 diamonds decorating the phone’s front bezels and a rear logo made from 53 diamonds.

The home button comes as a big 7.1 carat diamond. Interesting enough is also the granite chest in which it comes in, chest crafted from a single block of granite. Oh, the price tag is also extremely interesting, rising to $3.2 million.

3. Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose – $8 million

On the third place so far sits the Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose, crafted out of solid rose gold and featuring an unbelievable number of diamonds, 500 more precisely, which add up to a whooping 100 carats.

The phone’s logo is adorned with 53 of those diamonds and the start button comes with a 7.4 carat single cut pink diamond. The presentation box for the phone is a superb 7 kg granite chest. And the price of $8 million will surely leave breathless.

2. Stuart Hughes iPhone 4S Elite Gold – $9.4 million

Another creation of the famous Stuart Hughes is the iPhone 4S Elite Gold, rising the price bar to $9.4 million. With a handmade bezel decorated with 500 astonishing diamonds, totaling to over 100 carats, the phone is surely an amazing piece of luxury for those who overindulge in these kinds of things.

Like the previous creation in the third position, there’s a home button with an 8.6 carat diamond, this time having a reserve 7.4 carat diamond, you know, just in case the owner loses the first one. And probably to justify the $1.4 million difference in price between the two phones.

The presentation is sumptuous as well, with a solid Platinum chest boasting polished pieces of original T-Rex dinosaur bone, plus some rare stones like Opal, Pietersite, Charoite, Rutile Quartz and Star Sunstone. You might be wondering why would someone need T-Rex bones on his phone’s box. We’re wondering the same thing.

1. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond – $48.5 million

Now on to number one, which is light years away from the rest of the phones on this list. The Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is literally the most expensive phone in the world, with a price tag that will probably assure its throne for many years to come.

Belonging to Nita Ambani, wife of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, the phone costed her a humongous $48.5 million. Since the phone is made of 24 carat gold and comes with an immense Pink Diamond on the back, you’d think that the price is justified. We think it’s not. But who are we to judge this huge piece of arrogance?