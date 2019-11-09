Apple’s new Airpods Pro Will Make Your Day

Apple’s wireless earbuds have been upgraded recently to an all new in-ear design, that takes these tiny airpods to the next level. The new Airpods Pro come with a refined lightweight design, featuring noise-cancelling technology and sweat resistance, but maybe the best thing is that they’ll be available in three different sizes to make sure you’ll find a pair that fits your ears perfectly.

That used to be a problem some people had with the classic earpods, but these new earbuds are all about the fit. The soft, flexible silicone ear tips conform the contours of each individual ear, but Apple also uses an innovative vent system in its new Airpods Pro to equalize pressure and maximize comfort.

The active noise cancellation is another key selling point of these new earbuds, with two microphones joined by advanced software that continuously adapt to each individual ear. The first mic detects external sound, analyzing environmental noise and creating an equivalent anti-noise that cancels out that background noise, while the second microphone listens towards the ear cancelling the remaining noise.

This advanced ANC technology continuously adapts the sound signal around 200 times per second. What’s more, Apple also integrated an adaptive EQ that tunes low and mid frequencies in real time depending on your ear shape and the company’s innovative System in Package (SiP) design is also here, with the H1 processor that powers everything, from sound to Siri.

If you don’t want active noise-cancelling all the time, the new Apple Airpods Pro also feature a transparency mode that allows you to listen to music while still hearing what’s happening around you. Switching between the two modes is very simple – you just need to squeeze the bottom of the earbuds with your fingertips, or with a quick tap on the volume slider.

The Airpods Pro will offer up to five hours of listening time and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge. Meanwhile, the wireless charging case will deliver 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time. Charging these earbuds is as simple as it gets: you just need to tap the charging case to open it and when it’s all done the Airpods Pro are immediately paired with all the devices from your iCloud account.

Apple’s new Airpods Pro are already up for grabs for $249. That’s over $100 more than the classic Airpods, but with that active noise cancelling technology and the perfect fit, they’re worth every single cent.